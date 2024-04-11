NextBigWhat: Ideas, Products, Startups

How to Improve Your Sleep: Use the QQR formula
This is boring and might put you to sleep...
How to Truly Not Give a F*ck (And Find Your Passion)
Big ideas from Mark Manson's conversation with Kevin Rose
How to escape mediocrity, find purpose & master power
"Fear of failure often leads to inaction or lack of ambition"
When you start defining things as traumatic, you will start experiencing them as traumatic even if they’re not because of that expectation effect. …
How to think like a rocket scientist 🚀 🧑‍🔬
Do we own the process or does the process own us?
The Biology of Sleep : Dr Matthew Walker with Huberman
When you fight biology, you normally lose, and the way you know you’ve lost is disease and sickness. – Dr. Matthew Walker In this enlightening…
How to create scalable Go-To-Market Plan for your AI SAAS product?
The sooner you understand the competition, the sooner you can bake it into your go-to-market plan and say, here’s how we’re gonna differentiate and…
Remember, everyone needs a strategy for their life and their business. When you are with us, yours is going to be unstoppable. – TK Kader The idea…
Picking up the right startup idea and building a $30B Company: HubSpot's Dharmesh Shah
Startups should focus on one thing and be really, really exceptionally world-class at that one thing. – Dharmesh Shah In this enlightening conversation…
Newsletter: the next steps 🤞
Hey ! A quick announcement. I started this newsletter around 2 years back to deliver curated bite-sized ideas from books. We are now 33K+ strong…
Exploring Meta AI, Open Source, and the Future of AI with Yann LeCun
So what the JEPA (Joint-Embedding Predictive Architecture) system when it’s being trained is trying to do, is extract as much information as possible…
