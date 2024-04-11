NextBigWhat: Ideas, Products, Startups
How to Improve Your Sleep: Use the QQR formula
This is boring and might put you to sleep...
14 hrs ago
2
How to Improve Your Sleep: Use the QQR formula
How to Truly Not Give a F*ck (And Find Your Passion)
Big ideas from Mark Manson's conversation with Kevin Rose
Apr 10
3
How to Truly Not Give a F*ck (And Find Your Passion)
How to escape mediocrity, find purpose & master power
"Fear of failure often leads to inaction or lack of ambition"
Apr 9
1
How to escape mediocrity, find purpose & master power
How to Truly Not Give a F*ck (And Find Your Passion): Mark Manson with Kevin Rose
When you start defining things as traumatic, you will start experiencing them as traumatic even if they’re not because of that expectation effect. …
Apr 8
How to Truly Not Give a F*ck (And Find Your Passion): Mark Manson with Kevin Rose
How to think like a rocket scientist 🚀 🧑🔬
Do we own the process or does the process own us?
Apr 6
2
How to think like a rocket scientist 🚀 🧑🔬
The Biology of Sleep : Dr Matthew Walker with Huberman
When you fight biology, you normally lose, and the way you know you’ve lost is disease and sickness. – Dr. Matthew Walker In this enlightening…
Apr 6
The Biology of Sleep : Dr Matthew Walker with Huberman
How to create scalable Go-To-Market Plan for your AI SAAS product?
The sooner you understand the competition, the sooner you can bake it into your go-to-market plan and say, here’s how we’re gonna differentiate and…
Apr 5
How to create scalable Go-To-Market Plan for your AI SAAS product?
How to create a killer GTM Strategy for your SAAS + AI product?
Remember, everyone needs a strategy for their life and their business. When you are with us, yours is going to be unstoppable. – TK Kader The idea…
Apr 5
1
How to create a killer GTM Strategy for your SAAS + AI product?
Picking up the right startup idea and building a $30B Company: HubSpot's Dharmesh Shah
Startups should focus on one thing and be really, really exceptionally world-class at that one thing. – Dharmesh Shah In this enlightening conversation…
Apr 5
4
Picking up the right startup idea and building a $30B Company: HubSpot's Dharmesh Shah
Newsletter: the next steps 🤞
Hey ! A quick announcement. I started this newsletter around 2 years back to deliver curated bite-sized ideas from books. We are now 33K+ strong…
Apr 5
5
Newsletter: the next steps 🤞
Exploring Meta AI, Open Source, and the Future of AI with Yann LeCun
So what the JEPA (Joint-Embedding Predictive Architecture) system when it’s being trained is trying to do, is extract as much information as possible…
Apr 3
Exploring Meta AI, Open Source, and the Future of AI with Yann LeCun
