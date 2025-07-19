Perplexity cracks distribution..but is the brand ready for mass adoption?
What's in a name
Perplexity is on a tear. Beyond building one of the most polished AI-powered search products out there, it’s also been busy securing major distribution deals.
The latest? A partnership with Airtel, one of India’s’s largest telecom providers. Over 360 million users now get free access to Perplexity Pro—bundled directly into their data plans.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.