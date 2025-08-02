Beyond GPT 5, the most exciting thing from OpenAI isn't being talked about
A federated login
GPT-5 is around the corner and while the developer world is buzzing with speculations, there is one feature that is just not getting the kind of attention it deserves.
The federated login
A few weeks back, Sam Altman briefly mentioned about a new feature that OpenAI is working on - Signin with ChatGPT, i.e. enable third-party apps to add ChatGPT signin t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.