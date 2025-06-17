The AI battle is here..and customers will lose the war
who let the dogs out
3 things happened in the last few days
Slack is now banning third party apps (like Glean) to access Slack data
Post Scale.AI acquisition, Google (among Scale’s largest customers) will stop using Scale platform
Microsoft and OpenAI are having a bit of bad relationship. OpenAI is acquiring Windsurf - which competes with MS’ GitHub Copilot and MS isn’t happy.
…
