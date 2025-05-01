Is this the best and the worst time to be a product manager?
Title vs Function demarcations are clearer than ever.
The role of the product manager has always been a bit… contested.
Should PMs write code? Should they report to engineering, design, or the CEO? Are they the “CEO of the product,” or just glorified project managers? What do they actually own?
Ask ten people what a PM does, and you’ll get twelve different answers.
But in 2025, one thing feels clearer than ev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.