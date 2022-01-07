Zerodha CTO, Kailash Nadh on building and scaling the Zerodha way

Zerodha defies all standard norms of building a tech startup. While the world is going gaga over number of engineers, Zerodha builds and scales with..well just a handful of engineers.

33 member team powering the country’s largest stock brokerage platform! In this deep community cast, Zerodha's CTO, Kailash shares it all in conversation with Ashish Sinha.

How has Zerodha evolved over time, from the v0 of the tech product to today?

How do you think cos. Should really approach Engg? Right now, the mentality is to throw money at the problem, but what’s the elegant way?

Being bootstrapped, how did you hire quality talent and later manage to retain it. Also in the current market how are they dealing with it?

Zerodha that it allows its tech team full autonomy?

how to build the right team that embodies this sentiment?

Design principles

Release Cycles and Technical Decision Making at Zerodha

How to use customer feedback for product improvement?

How to approach product development from the user's perspective?

Consumable APIs: Building an ecosystem.

This conversation was part of ProductGeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ship (in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Reverie) and was recorded on FWD app, the learning superapp that enables you to upskill on a daily basis.