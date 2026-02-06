Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Why customers aren't buying your sexy AI SAAS product?
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Why customers aren't buying your sexy AI SAAS product?

Ashish Sinha
Feb 06, 2026

You have a "God-level" product. Your pricing is perfect. Your UI is beautiful. So why aren't customers buying? In this video, Ashish breaks down the brutal reality of why great SaaS products fail—and it has nothing to do with your features.Most founders make the mistake of trying to change a company's behavior. In SaaS, if your customer doesn't already have an existing workflow for the problem you’re solving, you aren’t just selling a tool—you’re trying to change a culture. That is a losing battle for early-stage startups.What You’ll Learn- Why "God-level" products still get rejected by the mid-market.- The massive difference between Consumer growth loops and Enterprise reality.

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