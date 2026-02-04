Sam Altman: Most founders do fake work. Here is how to avoid.

Sam Altman frequently warns that most founders fail not because they don't work hard, but because they choose the "enjoyable path" over the "ambitious path." i.e. fake work.They spend 12 hours a day on Slack, tweaking UI colors, and attending networking events—tasks that feel productive but move the needle exactly zero inches.In this video, I break down a simple 2-circle Venn diagram to help you audit your life.What we cover:

Why Sam Altman dreads the first and last hour of his day.

The "Slack Trap": Why internal communication feels like progress (but isn't).

The Danger Zone: Premature scaling and "Political Theater."

The 24-Hour Rule: How to filter your tasks for Real Work.

The Bottom Line: We don't fail because we are lazy. We fail because we choose comfort over truth.I’ve been guilty of this myself—polishing a landing page for hours just to avoid making a sales call.

What’s one 'Fake Work' task you’re going to cut from your schedule tomorrow?

Let’s be honest in the comments. 👇