How to build successful startups. Watch this 30 mins MBA (well, almost) with K Ganesh - serial entrepreneur and investors behind successful startups like BigBasket, Portea Medical, Bluestone, HomeLane, Freshmenu.In this episode (the last one in the series), Ganesh and Ashish discuss several topics ranging from the next big opportunities in India to traits of a successful Indian company.1. Why vanity metric work (and don't)2. The top 5 sectors in India3. The next big what , i.e. big opportunities in India4. Are Kirana scores under threat?5. Follow the money: The #1 principle K Ganesh has when it comes to evaluating startup ideasK Ganesh has also published his book bringing together the best of his learnings - Mastering Disruptions : https://amzn.to/3FgZgDOUnPluggd with Sinha podcast is a new format bringing together the very best of India's high-growth businesses across a range of industries - done in a very candid, unpluggd style!
Massive India opportunities are in these sectors (+ how to build successful startups) | 30 mins MBA with K Ganesh
Mar 05, 2025
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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