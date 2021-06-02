Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
What's your role as a leader? Conversation with Amiya Pathak (Founder, EzCred, Ex-Twitter, Zipdial).
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What's your role as a leader? Conversation with Amiya Pathak (Founder, EzCred, Ex-Twitter, Zipdial).

Ashish Sinha
Jun 02, 2021

What's your role as a leader? How can you reduce team dependencies? Listen to this conversation between Ashish Sinha and Amiya Pathak (Founder, EzCred, Ex-Twitter, Zipdial).

This is part 1 of the series.

Catch The Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.

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