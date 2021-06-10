Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Whatfix founder, Khadim on Finding Product Market Fit and Building a Global SAAS Business from India.
0:00
-42:53

Whatfix founder, Khadim on Finding Product Market Fit and Building a Global SAAS Business from India.

Ashish Sinha
Jun 10, 2021

Whatfix cofounder and CEO, Khadim shares the product-market-fit journey of WhatFix and how the company went about scaling globally.

Catch The Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture