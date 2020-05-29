Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
What is a cap table? [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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What is a cap table? [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
May 29, 2020

The current capital structure of the startup is called a cap table. It contains details of various stakeholders and their holdings alongwith the type of instrument they hold. It gives a clear and crisp picture of all investments made in the startup from date of incorporation till date. An authoritative piece of information that is referenced during a fund raising exercise.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday helps to explain the concept of cap table and how you can go about preparing one for your startup with ease.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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