Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Wakefit Cofounder Chaitanya On Surviving 2 Failures, Inventing A Category & Finding Product-Market Fit
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Wakefit Cofounder Chaitanya On Surviving 2 Failures, Inventing A Category & Finding Product-Market Fit

Ashish Sinha
Mar 20, 2020

Listen to this AMA with Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder @ Wakefit - a startup that is a true innovator in the world of mattresses.   

Wakefit is Chaitanya’s third startup. His previous 2 startups failed and he will share the experience / learning and odd jobs he did to keep them going.   Wakefit has pretty much created a new category – the company was started way back in 2015 when nobody thought sleep products could be bought online in India.  

How do you go about finding product-market fit for such products?  

Of course, he will talk about the out-of-the-box marketing Wakefit did recently. 

Make sure to listen and learn as Ashish and Chaitanya chat on a wide variety of relevant topics. 

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