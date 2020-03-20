Wakefit Cofounder Chaitanya On Surviving 2 Failures, Inventing A Category & Finding Product-Market Fit

Listen to this AMA with Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder @ Wakefit - a startup that is a true innovator in the world of mattresses.

Wakefit is Chaitanya’s third startup. His previous 2 startups failed and he will share the experience / learning and odd jobs he did to keep them going. Wakefit has pretty much created a new category – the company was started way back in 2015 when nobody thought sleep products could be bought online in India.

How do you go about finding product-market fit for such products?

Of course, he will talk about the out-of-the-box marketing Wakefit did recently.

Make sure to listen and learn as Ashish and Chaitanya chat on a wide variety of relevant topics.