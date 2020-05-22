Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Understanding Investment ecosystem [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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-8:54

Understanding Investment ecosystem [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
May 22, 2020

For startups who are raising investment, it helps to understand the ecosystem, the various stakeholders and what roles they play. It is also important to have an understanding of what factors interests an investor so that the chances of you striking a chord with them improves.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at some of these aspects and gives an insight about types of investors, sizes of investments and what kind of research may help strike the chord.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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