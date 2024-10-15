The Future of Contact Centers: Gaurav of Verloop

Contact centers/ support offices are changing and what was seen as a boring space is..the HOTTEST space in the Gen AI world!
In this episode of the Ashish Sinha Show, I talk to Gaurav Singh, founder of Verloop on how contact centers are evolving, how the ICPs are evolving and importantly, how does BPO2.0 will look like.
In this episode, we talk about:
1. Gaurav’s journey from B2C to B2B / Enterprise
2. How ICPs are evolving in GenAI era.
3. How Gen AI products also compete with companies’ CTOs/Product Managers
4. Outcome based pricing: How close are we to achieve that?
5. Enterprise LLMs: Is it a fad?
6. Why new-age enterprise products cannot be boring or unsexy.
7. Advice to Indian founders building global SAAS, especially on HQ/incorporation location
8. Tips to early stage startups on how to build trust / collect ‘logos’.
9. If you are building a global SAAS, does it make sense to raise funding from Indian VCs?
..and so much more!
Masters of AI segment of the podcast brings deeper insights from founders / practitioners building AI-native businesses, deep in the trenches (and are way beyond fancy demos).