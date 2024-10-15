The Future of Contact Centers: Gaurav of Verloop

Contact centers/ support offices are changing and what was seen as a boring space is..the HOTTEST space in the Gen AI world!

In this episode of the Ashish Sinha Show, I talk to Gaurav Singh, founder of Verloop on how contact centers are evolving, how the ICPs are evolving and importantly, how does BPO2.0 will look like.

In this episode, we talk about:

1. Gaurav’s journey from B2C to B2B / Enterprise