Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
The art of investor negotations [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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The art of investor negotations [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Jun 26, 2020

Investment is not just about valuation and stake. There are multiple avenues and opportunities where founders can strike a great deal for the startup with tactful negotiations. These options can become a bigger pain or gain during the whole lifecycle depending on how well you have handled it.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at some of these aspects and explain the impact it could bring on a startup. How you can strike a great deal if you have taken care of these points during your fund raise.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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