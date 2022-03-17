Sumit of Chingari on DAO and impact of Chingari’s token on the structure | #Shortcasts
Mar 17, 2022
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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