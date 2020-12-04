Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Startup India program demystified [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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-11:13

Startup India program demystified [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Dec 04, 2020

The Startup India program is designed to boost the ecosystem in India and help them grow faster through multiple incentives and support extended by multiple Government agencies. Over the years it has been refined and made more attractive and really useful for startups.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks in details about the Startup India program and help you understand it completely. Right from the incentives it offers, the eligibility criteria and real benefits that you get when registered with them. It also talks about whether and how you can go about registering and getting enrolled to the program.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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