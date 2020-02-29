Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Startup & Chill: Beyond The Rat Race Of Entrepreneurship [Bal Krishn Birla]
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Startup & Chill: Beyond The Rat Race Of Entrepreneurship [Bal Krishn Birla]

Ashish Sinha
Feb 29, 2020

Our guest for this episode is Bal Krishn Birla. A man with an incredibly diverse resume and range of interests. As the co-founder of AskLaila and Zopnow, he has been involved at the highest levels of tech, but along with his music group 'Bhoole Bisre Geet' and poetry, he's no slouch when it comes to the arts either. Birla has had varied business interests throughout his career and is quite the storehouse of entrepreneurial and startup wisdom. 

In this interview with Ashish Sinha, founder and CEO of NextBigWhat, you will hear about the successes and failures that Birla has dealt with in his career, his advice to Indian startups, and how entrepreneurs should steel themselves to life's ups and downs. 

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