Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Shane Parrish: Outcome vs. Ego, Mental Models, Parenting, Decision-making skills
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Shane Parrish: Outcome vs. Ego, Mental Models, Parenting, Decision-making skills

Ashish Sinha
Feb 10, 2024

Welcome to BigIdeas - a show where I bring to you, big ideas from some of the world’s best thinkers across a diverse set of topics ranging from  AI to mental health, science to philosophy.

Today, my guest is Shane Parrish. Shane Parrish is widely known for creating Farnam Street, a blog, podcast and learning community. He is also the author of several books and his latest one is Clear Thinking - you should check it out.

In this conversation, we explore various aspects of mental models to parenting and everything in between. 

Get Shane’s latest book Clear Thinking: https://amzn.to/3SzNHuz

The show is done in partnership with BigIdeas app, an app that brings you big ideas from the world’s best non-fiction books, podcasts, articles and YT videos - for free! 

Get it (on Android, iOS) : https://bigideas.onelink.me/oCN2/get

Show notes: https://nextbigwhat.com

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Contact us at team@nextbigwhat.com for any partnership inquiries.

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