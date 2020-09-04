Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Sale of shares by Founders [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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Sale of shares by Founders [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Sep 04, 2020

Founders may need to sell their shares to 3rd parties (partly or fully) depending on their requirements. Sale of shares is a regulated process agreed with investors and other shareholders of the company.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at what steps and proceeses needs to be followed in case founder or any other shareholder is interested in selling their shares to existing shareholders or an independent person or entity.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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