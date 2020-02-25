Sachin Bansal On Building Big Businesses | UnPluggd Flashback

Sachin Bansal, founder @ Flipkart spoke on building big businesses at UnPluggd 2019, and who better than him to speak on this topic. In this episode of UnPluggd Flashback, you will hear Sachin's advice to entrepreneurs on thinking big to build big businesses. So no matter at what stage you might be in your entrepreneurial journey, we're sure you'll find this gem useful. We will be sharing more of these mini clips by notable speakers from past editions of our marquee technology & product conference UnPluggd soon.
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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