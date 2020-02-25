Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Sachin Bansal On Building Big Businesses | UnPluggd Flashback
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Sachin Bansal On Building Big Businesses | UnPluggd Flashback

Ashish Sinha
Feb 25, 2020

Sachin Bansal, founder @ Flipkart spoke on building big businesses at UnPluggd 2019, and who better than him to speak on this topic. In this episode of UnPluggd Flashback, you will hear Sachin's advice to entrepreneurs on thinking big to build big businesses. So no matter at what stage you might be in your entrepreneurial journey, we're sure you'll find this gem useful. We will be sharing more of these mini clips by notable speakers from past editions of our marquee technology & product conference UnPluggd soon. 

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