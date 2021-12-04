Ranjeet of Pratilipi on building and scaling the product and team culture at Pratilipi

In this session of Productgeeks Conf, Ranjeet shares the early days of Pratilipi, onboarding the early set of users and building traction on the platform.

We also discuss the metrics the co. is focused on to the thought process behind hiring and building a strong product culture.

This is a communitycast, i.e. it brings you great questions from the FWD community as well.

The 'Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha' show brings you actionable wisdom from global leaders - all delivered in a bite-sized format.

Catch Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.