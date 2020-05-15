Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Raising your 1st Funding [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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Raising your 1st Funding [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
May 15, 2020

When you are trying to raise your first funding round, this episode shall help you to understand what preparations are needed before you reach out to investors. Tips and recommendations may help improve the funding potential and optimize the efforts.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at how you can receive money in shortest time possible after getting a term sheet. The suggestions are recommendations to reduce the time it takes to finish investor due diligence and bank the investment amount as early as possible.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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