Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
NextBigWhat Radio : Why us? Why now? [Ep. 1]
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NextBigWhat Radio : Why us? Why now? [Ep. 1]

Ashish Sinha
Jan 31, 2020

An introduction to the philosophy and driving force behind The NextBigWhat Podcast by Ashish Sinha, founder of NextBigWhat. Ashish has held senior Product roles at many top-tier companies and has been at the forefront of pushing the Indian startup ecosystem to see beyond prescribed limits. Here he outlines his vision for the show and how we intend to take it forward. 

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