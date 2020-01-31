NextBigWhat Radio : Why us? Why now? [Ep. 1]

An introduction to the philosophy and driving force behind The NextBigWhat Podcast by Ashish Sinha, founder of NextBigWhat. Ashish has held senior Product roles at many top-tier companies and has been at the forefront of pushing the Indian startup ecosystem to see beyond prescribed limits. Here he outlines his vision for the show and how we intend to take it forward.
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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