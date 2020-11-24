News Bulletin: Google in talks to acquire Sharechat for $1Bn; You can write poetry, thanks to AI

The Ashish Sinha ShowNews Bulletin: Google in talks to acquire Sharechat for $1Bn; You can write poetry, thanks to AI1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:03-4:03Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.News Bulletin: Google in talks to acquire Sharechat for $1Bn; You can write poetry, thanks to AIAshish SinhaNov 24, 2020ShareWe are trying out a new radio bulletin feature which gives you all the important news and headlines, without wasting a single second.Do give it a hear and share your feedback.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Ashish Sinha ShowAshish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAshish SinhaRecent EpisodesWispr Flow’s biggest threat isn’t open source. It’s its business model.Jul 3 • Ashish SinhaThe ₹100 hack that built NoBrokerJun 19 • Ashish SinhaWhy customers aren't buying your sexy AI SAAS product?Feb 6 • Ashish SinhaSam Altman: Most founders do fake work. Here is how to avoid.Feb 4 • Ashish Sinha90% of consumer AI ideas will die (use this 2 X 2 to validate)Jan 28 • Ashish SinhaShane Parrish: Outcome vs. Ego #ReRunDec 17, 2025 • Ashish SinhaMassive India opportunities are in these sectors (+ how to build successful startups) | 30 mins MBA with K GaneshMar 5, 2025 • Ashish SinhaHow Akshayakalpa built a 400 cr revenue business (accidentally) - with CEO, Shashi Kumar | S1E4Feb 21, 2025 • Ashish Sinha