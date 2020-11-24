Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
News Bulletin: Google in talks to acquire Sharechat for $1Bn; You can write poetry, thanks to AI
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-4:03

News Bulletin: Google in talks to acquire Sharechat for $1Bn; You can write poetry, thanks to AI

Ashish Sinha
Nov 24, 2020

We are trying out a new radio bulletin feature which gives you all the important news and headlines, without wasting a single second.

Do give it a hear and share your feedback.

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