Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Marketing in the time of crisis: Conversation with Ankur Warikoo, Nearbuy Cofounder
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Marketing in the time of crisis: Conversation with Ankur Warikoo, Nearbuy Cofounder

Ashish Sinha
Mar 31, 2020

The times ahead are challenging for companies.

With limited marketing budget (esp in times like these), how can you  stay ahead? How can you own the brand narrative and not  ‘let-it-get-decided-by-media’?

The big question - should you even be marketing anything in times like these?

Listen up to this interesting conversation between Ashish Sinha (NextBigWhat Founder) and Ankur Warikoo (Cofounder, Nearbuy) on marketing in the time of crisis.

This conversation is recorded as part of NextBigWhat:Huddle in partnership with MoEngage.

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