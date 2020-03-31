Marketing in the time of crisis: Conversation with Ankur Warikoo, Nearbuy Cofounder

The times ahead are challenging for companies.

With limited marketing budget (esp in times like these), how can you stay ahead? How can you own the brand narrative and not ‘let-it-get-decided-by-media’?

The big question - should you even be marketing anything in times like these?

Listen up to this interesting conversation between Ashish Sinha (NextBigWhat Founder) and Ankur Warikoo (Cofounder, Nearbuy) on marketing in the time of crisis.

This conversation is recorded as part of NextBigWhat:Huddle in partnership with MoEngage.