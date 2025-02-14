Manish Sharma, Printo: How I lost my startup, got it back and scaled

He is one of the OGs of new age retail businesses.

Raised funding - as expected great expansion plans et al.

The money didn't hit the bank account (some % did)

Almost lost his startup to investors - somehow got it back (had to take a loan)

Activated the 'sane' mode - survived, scaled up.

Meet my next guest in #UnPluggdWithSinha show - Manish Sharma, cofounder and CEO of Printo, a leading printing business in India.

UnPluggd with Sinha podcast brings you unfiltered, candid conversations with India's leading entrepreneurs, authors and business leaders.

In this episode, we discuss

Manish’s lessons building Printo

Raising money, the (evil) power of liquidation preference clause most founders often ignore

Building one of the early D2C businesses in India

His advice to founders out there

Why founders should have a life beyond their startups - Manish is into cycling, was intensely involved with AAP political party (Bangalore chapter), does theatres.

(episode language: Hinglish)