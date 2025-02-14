Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Manish Sharma, Printo: How I lost my startup, got it back and scaled
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Manish Sharma, Printo: How I lost my startup, got it back and scaled

Ashish Sinha
Feb 14, 2025

He is one of the OGs of new age retail businesses. 

  • Raised funding - as expected great expansion plans et al. 

  • The money didn't hit the bank account (some % did) 

  • Almost lost his startup to investors - somehow got it back (had to take a loan) 

  • Activated the 'sane' mode - survived, scaled up. 

Meet my next guest in #UnPluggdWithSinha show - Manish Sharma, cofounder and CEO of Printo, a leading printing business in India.

UnPluggd with Sinha podcast brings you unfiltered, candid conversations with India's leading entrepreneurs, authors and business leaders. 

In this episode, we discuss

  • Manish’s lessons building Printo

  • Raising money, the (evil) power of liquidation preference clause most founders often ignore

  • Building one of the early D2C businesses in India

  • His advice to founders out there

  • Why founders should have a life beyond their startups - Manish is into cycling, was intensely involved with AAP political party (Bangalore chapter), does theatres.

(episode language: Hinglish)

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