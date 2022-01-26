Kunal Shah on Startups, Hiring, Building culture and lot more

This conversation, recorded as part of Productgeeks Conf brings you a lot of great insights from Kunal Shah. Some of the topics we discussed:

What is your take on fund raising spree?

How do you build a team?

How did you build a good design team?

Do you maintain a journal of sorts, what's your decision making process and how has it evolved?

Being a founder, how do you maintain the spirit and motivation for your team always up to the mark when the things are not working fine?

What are your thoughts on single founder vs multiple founders?

If you are evaluating an idea, what do you look into an idea beyond delta 4?

This conversation was part of ProductGeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ship (in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Reverie) and was recorded on FWD app, the learning superapp that enables you to upskill on a daily basis.