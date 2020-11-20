Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Investor due diligence - Legal Agreements & Contracts [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
0:00
-9:47

Investor due diligence - Legal Agreements & Contracts [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Nov 20, 2020

When you are raising investment, the investors will conduct a detailed due diligence on various functions of the startup. A due diligence is very different than a regular audit that your CA or Lawyer undertakes.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at due diligence on Legal Agreements & Contracts. This is a critical aspect and covers all types of agreements the startup has executed till date e.g. employment contracts, services agreements, shareholders agreement, terms of use, privacy policy, mentor/ advisor agreements etc. This gives you an insight on what the scope of due diligence shall be, what documents are needed and how you can accelerate the process by ensuring readiness of the key documents.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture