Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Investor due diligence - Accounts [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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Investor due diligence - Accounts [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Oct 23, 2020

When you are raising investment, the investors will conduct a detailed due diligence on various functions of the startup. A due diligence is very different than a regular audit that your CA undertakes for sake of regulatory filings.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at due diligence on accounting functions. This gives you an insight on what the scope of due diligence, what documents are needed and how you can accelerate the process by ensuring readiness of the key documents.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup ##funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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