Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
InMobi CPO, Chandra Vattikuti on Growth Marekting and Mapping out Channels for growth strategy [Part 1]
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InMobi CPO, Chandra Vattikuti on Growth Marekting and Mapping out Channels for growth strategy [Part 1]

Ashish Sinha
Feb 08, 2021

InMobi CPO, Chandra Vattikuti on growth and mapping out channels for growth strategy. This is part 1 of the conversation.

Listen to all things #ProductManagement and #GrowthMarketing at NextBigWhat's Radio.

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