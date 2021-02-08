The Ashish Sinha ShowInMobi CPO, Chandra Vattikuti on Growth Marekting and Mapping out Channels for growth strategy [Part 1]1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:01-9:01Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.InMobi CPO, Chandra Vattikuti on Growth Marekting and Mapping out Channels for growth strategy [Part 1]Ashish SinhaFeb 08, 2021ShareInMobi CPO, Chandra Vattikuti on growth and mapping out channels for growth strategy. This is part 1 of the conversation.Listen to all things #ProductManagement and #GrowthMarketing at NextBigWhat's Radio.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Ashish Sinha ShowAshish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAshish SinhaRecent EpisodesWispr Flow’s biggest threat isn’t open source. It’s its business model.Jul 3 • Ashish SinhaThe ₹100 hack that built NoBrokerJun 19 • Ashish SinhaWhy customers aren't buying your sexy AI SAAS product?Feb 6 • Ashish SinhaSam Altman: Most founders do fake work. Here is how to avoid.Feb 4 • Ashish Sinha90% of consumer AI ideas will die (use this 2 X 2 to validate)Jan 28 • Ashish SinhaShane Parrish: Outcome vs. Ego #ReRunDec 17, 2025 • Ashish SinhaMassive India opportunities are in these sectors (+ how to build successful startups) | 30 mins MBA with K GaneshMar 5, 2025 • Ashish SinhaHow Akshayakalpa built a 400 cr revenue business (accidentally) - with CEO, Shashi Kumar | S1E4Feb 21, 2025 • Ashish Sinha