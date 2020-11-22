Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
India's Evolving App Ecosystem: Conversation between Deepak Abbot and Ashish Sinha
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India's Evolving App Ecosystem: Conversation between Deepak Abbot and Ashish Sinha

Ashish Sinha
Nov 22, 2020

A free-wheeling conversation between Ashish Sinha (NextBigWhat) and Deepak Abbot recorded at GrowthTalkies, a series of workshops and AMAs with India's leading product and growth leaders.

Topics discussed:

- What’s happening with India’s app ecosystem.

- How can early-stage startups protect themselves from Google and Apple’s 

- What are the app install and uninstall numbers from India

- How much time do Indian consumers spend on Apps

- Consumer behavioral change in Indian consumers pre-covid and during-covid.

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