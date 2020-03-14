Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Indian Startups Have A Massive Problem Of Sugarcoated Feedback: Kunal Shah
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Indian Startups Have A Massive Problem Of Sugarcoated Feedback: Kunal Shah

Ashish Sinha
Mar 14, 2020

Hi there! Welcome to a new episode on NextBigWhat Radio. This is part 2 of our two-part series featuring Kunal Shah, founder of Cred and co-founder at Freecharge. Someone who has made a name for himself in the startup circles as an opinionated and headstrong entrepreneur, who is never shy of sharing his take on a wide variety of topics. In this episode Ashish Sinha, Founder & CEO @ NextBigWhat has a very interesting conversation with him at UnPluggd 2019 as part of a fireside chat cum AMA. There are many takeaways for founders and product folk along with some fascinating insights into why he chose to build CRED, as well as his views on Indian startups, product culture, feedback and much more.

Please share with friends and colleagues if you enjoy this and do let us know your thoughts/feedback by tweeting to us @NextBigWhat.

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