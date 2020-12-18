Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Implementing ESOP in your startup [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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-9:37

Implementing ESOP in your startup [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Dec 18, 2020

ESOP has been one of the most critical tool in startups to attract and retain talent. This makes it imperative to implement ESOP effectively and efficiently to gain maximum advantage from the same.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks what an ESOP is, what are the various important aspects that you should know if you are planning of implementing ESOP in your startup. It also looks at important regulatory aspects and process to be followed so that its a great experience for both the startup and employees.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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