Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
I co-founded 2 hot startups | Balkrishn Birla on startups, resilience, personal finance | S1E2
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I co-founded 2 hot startups | Balkrishn Birla on startups, resilience, personal finance | S1E2

Ashish Sinha
Feb 07, 2025

Balkrishna Birla has started 2 of India's hottest startups - ZopNow and Asklaila. In this conversation with Ashish Sinha, he shares lessons learned building these companies - his 'Steve Jobs' moment, where he was fired from his startup to his candid take on startups - I.e startups are not sexy, there are many ways to make good money (and handling #personalfinance is the first step). Apart from being CTO of an AI startup, he also conducts workshops on #personalfinance for young working professionals. UnPluggd with Sinha podcast is aimed at bringing the very best of India's business and tech leaders - for candid, unfiltered conversations. use this form to suggest show guests / share feedback : https://forms.gle/nhfYREbrZ5d7TM5L6

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