Balkrishna Birla has started 2 of India's hottest startups - ZopNow and Asklaila. In this conversation with Ashish Sinha, he shares lessons learned building these companies - his 'Steve Jobs' moment, where he was fired from his startup to his candid take on startups - I.e startups are not sexy, there are many ways to make good money (and handling #personalfinance is the first step). Apart from being CTO of an AI startup, he also conducts workshops on #personalfinance for young working professionals. UnPluggd with Sinha podcast is aimed at bringing the very best of India's business and tech leaders - for candid, unfiltered conversations. use this form to suggest show guests / share feedback : https://forms.gle/nhfYREbrZ5d7TM5L6
I co-founded 2 hot startups | Balkrishn Birla on startups, resilience, personal finance | S1E2
Feb 07, 2025
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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