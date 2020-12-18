In this episode, Deepak Abbot and Ashish Sinha talk about Indian super-apps, top 3 ways to reduce uninstalls and importance of referral program.
How to reduce app uninstalls and how to go about designing referral program: In conversation with Deepak Abbot
Dec 18, 2020
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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