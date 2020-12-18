Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
How to reduce app uninstalls and how to go about designing referral program: In conversation with Deepak Abbot
0:00
-17:15

How to reduce app uninstalls and how to go about designing referral program: In conversation with Deepak Abbot

Ashish Sinha
Dec 18, 2020

In this episode, Deepak Abbot and Ashish Sinha talk about Indian super-apps, top 3 ways to reduce uninstalls and importance of referral program.

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