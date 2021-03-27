Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
How to find the right startup idea? The right problem to solve for? Bhavin Turakhia shares how he did it.
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How to find the right startup idea? The right problem to solve for? Bhavin Turakhia shares how he did it.

Ashish Sinha
Mar 27, 2021

How to figure out the startup idea? The right problem to solve for? Bhavin Turakhia shares how he did it.

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