How to figure out the startup idea? The right problem to solve for? Bhavin Turakhia shares how he did it.
How to find the right startup idea? The right problem to solve for? Bhavin Turakhia shares how he did it.
Mar 27, 2021
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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