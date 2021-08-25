Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
How do you plan a product roadmap? #FWDRadio
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How do you plan a product roadmap? #FWDRadio

Ashish Sinha
Aug 25, 2021

How do you plan a product roadmap? Is there a better way? Listen to this perspective from Praful Poddar on his experience workign with different teams - right from product management to engineering, marketing and leadership.

By the way, Praful Poddar is also a contributor on FWD app, that enables to learn product management skills (and more) without burning a hole in your pocket.

The 'Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha' show brings you actionable wisdom from global leaders - all delivered in a bite-sized format.

Catch Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.

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