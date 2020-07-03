Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Guide to investor due diligence [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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Guide to investor due diligence [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Jul 03, 2020

In between term sheet and signing the SHA, every investor conducts a detailed due diligence on various aspects of a startup to ensure that they are investing in a right startup and that there will not be any surprises in future from a regulatory or legal point of view.

The extent and duration of due diligence depends on the age, stage and amount of investment, but if you have prepared for it well, you can reduce the time frames drastically. Shorter due diligence time means faster time to bank the investment amount.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday gives you a complete insight on investor due diligence and the steps you can take to make sure its done smoothly in quickest time possible.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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