Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
GTM is always bought: Serial B2B Founder on Building Global SAAS
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GTM is always bought: Serial B2B Founder on Building Global SAAS

Ashish Sinha
Oct 26, 2024

Manasij is the founder of o-founder and CEO of ZapScale, a B2B SaaS platform aimed at enhancing customer success for small businesses. 

Before this he started ThreadSol, a very boring B2B company building fabric management solutions for the apparel industry which was acquired by Coats.

Manasij has written a wonderful book : The Economy Class founder and in this conversation, we talk about the evolving nature of GTM for SAAS businesses, the rise of AI snake oil selling (esp in B2B) and well..samosas.

Enjoy the conversation.

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