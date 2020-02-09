From Zero to Zerodha - Nitin Kamath's Journey Pt. 2 | Ep. 3 #UnPluggd

Founded in 2010, Zerodha is an Indian firm that pioneered the online discount brokerage model in the country, and today stands as India's largest stockbroker by number of clients: over 1.5 million. In fact, Zerodha today is worth close to 500 million dollars according to some estimates. In the 2nd and concluding part of this UnPluggd Flashback episode, you will hear Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, share the story of how he went from being a makeshift online broker for private clients to starting an online trading revolution.

*This talk was recorded at UnPluggd 2017 edition - NextBigWhat's marquee annual tech conference.

