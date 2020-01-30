From Zero To Zerodha - Nithin Kamath's Journey | Ep. 2 #UnPluggd

Founded in 2010, Zerodha is an Indian firm that pioneered the online discount brokerage model in the country, and today stands as India's largest stockbroker by number of clients: over 1.5 million. In fact, Zerodha today is worth close to 500 million dollars according to some estimates. In Part 1 of this episode of UnPluggd Flashback, you will hear Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, share the story of how he went from being a makeshift online broker for private clients to starting an online trading revolution.

*This talk was recorded at UnPluggd 2017 edition - NextBigWhat's marquee annual tech conference.