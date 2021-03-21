In this conversation with Nitish Mittersain, Nazara Founder - we discuss the early days of the Internet in India, the magic of Shammi Kapur, and how Nazara not just survived the multiple boom-bust cycles but is now roaring to scale further post IPO.
From Idea to IPO: Nazara Founder, Nitish Mittersain on Staying Focused and Building a Great Business
Mar 21, 2021
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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