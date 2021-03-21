Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
From Idea to IPO: Nazara Founder, Nitish Mittersain on Staying Focused and Building a Great Business
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From Idea to IPO: Nazara Founder, Nitish Mittersain on Staying Focused and Building a Great Business

Ashish Sinha
Mar 21, 2021

In this conversation with Nitish Mittersain, Nazara Founder - we discuss the early days of the Internet in India, the magic of Shammi Kapur, and how Nazara not just survived the multiple boom-bust cycles but is now roaring to scale further post IPO.

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