Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
From Foodiebay to Zomato: The Mindblowing Journey
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From Foodiebay to Zomato: The Mindblowing Journey

Ashish Sinha
Jul 14, 2021

Zomato has gone public now - among the first Indian tech startups to go public !

If you truly want to understand Zomato's growth journey - go back 5 years and look at what the company was facing - a few wrong decisions, changing landscape (dine-in vs. delivery), new competitions and more.

What Zomato did 5 years decided its journey and here is presenting a great conversation between Deepinder (Zomato founder) and myself, wherein we talk about the journey..the challenges, the early days of ebay going after the brand name to everything in between.

Note: The conversation happened in 2015 at UnPluggd conf.

Catch The Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.

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