Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
From Being a Hard Core Engineer to Selling to Enterprises: Raviteja, MoEngage's Founder and CEO
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From Being a Hard Core Engineer to Selling to Enterprises: Raviteja, MoEngage's Founder and CEO

Ashish Sinha
Mar 24, 2021

Engineers cannot sell? Well, but when you are a founder you gotta do what you gotta do.

Learn how Raviteja, MoEngage's Founder and CEO learned the art of selling in the early days of building MoEngage.

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