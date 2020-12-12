Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
(Free) Growth tools for early stage startups : Conversation with Deepak Abbot on Evolving App ecosystem in India.
0:00
-13:25

(Free) Growth tools for early stage startups : Conversation with Deepak Abbot on Evolving App ecosystem in India.

Ashish Sinha
Dec 12, 2020

A look at (Free) Growth tools for early stage startups and the importance of focus. 

If you are into product and growth, you will enjoy this conversation between Ashish Sinha and Deepak Abbot on Evolving App ecosystem in India.

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