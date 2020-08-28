Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Founders vesting [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
0:00
-9:22

Founders vesting [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Aug 28, 2020

Though Founders hold a substantial stake in the company during incorporation, they need to go through a vesting schedule to protect their interest in the company. This schedule can start from incorporation or subsequent funding rounds depending on investor negotiations.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks what founders vesting is, how the logistics of it generally works out and various scenarios in which a founder exits or get terminated.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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