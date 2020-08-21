Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Founder Lock-in [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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-3:54

Founder Lock-in [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Aug 21, 2020

When you raise money, the investors want the founders to stay back and run the show. Although you may have agreed for a reverse vesting schedule, but while onboarding investors they may ask for few years of lock-in for founders. This is critical from a strategic and company's perspective.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks what implications founders lock-in brings and helps you understand the implication around this clause so that you are aware and be prepared for acceptable terms.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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