Flipkart: The Untold Story of Experiments and Thinking Differently [Mekin Maheshwari Pt.1]

Our guest for this episode is Mekin Maheshwari, the founder & CEO of Udhyam Learning Foundation. An engineer by education, Mekin has had entrepreneurial roles throughout his career. Notably, he joined Flipkart in 2009 to head technology. After having built a strong technology foundation and a great team, he moved on to running two new businesses before finally heading their HR for his last 2 years at Flipkart.

Now, at Udhyam, which is a not-for-profit organization, he is focused on inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset amongst school students, as well as enabling micro-entrepreneurs with consulting and group coaching.



This interview is being released in two parts. The first part zeroes in on Mekin's journey with Flipkart, while the upcoming second half will focus on his second innings with Udhyam and his views on revamping India's flawed education system.

In this conversation with Ashish Sinha, founder & CEO of NextBigWhat, you will hear about the successes as well as the failures that Mekin dealt with at Flipkart leading a number of products including Payzippy and a music streaming service. You will also get to know the inner details of the journey of scaling Flipkart from a tiny book shop to the behemoth that it eventually became.

Get ready for a deep dive from which you are sure to come away with lessons that will help you in your own product and scaling journey.